SAMUEL LITTLE, America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Dies Aged 80, in a hospital in California



Samuel Little, America’s most notorious and prolific serial killer, has died this Wednesday, December 30, aged 80, with his official cause of death not being released until the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has made their investigation and report into his death. -- Advertisement --

A statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he was pronounced dead at 4.53am, in a hospital in California. Little, who also used the name Samuel McDowell, was serving three multiple life sentences, with no possibility of parole, after being found guilty of killing three women in the 1980s, in Los Angeles County, but then confessed to the FBI about another 93 killings, confirming him as the worst serial killer in US history.



During his trial, Michael C O’Malley, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, said of Little, “There are no words to describe the pure evil that exists within Samuel Little, his heinous disregard for human life is incomprehensible.”

The FBI worked from 1970 to 2005, investigating the claims Little had made about women he murdered in more than 12 states across the US, trying to link him into any unsolved ‘cold-case’ deaths that were on file.

