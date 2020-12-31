Real Madrid Lose Ground on Atletico Following Elche Draw

REAL Madrid lose ground on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid following a 1-1 draw with Costa Blanca side Elche.

-- Advertisement --



Elche held the Madrid giants to a well-earned draw despite coming under pressure for most of the game.

Luka Modric scored his third league goal of the season to give Zinedine Zidane’s men the lead after 20 minutes steering his strong header past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

However, they didn’t make their pressure count and Elche managed to create some good chances before equalising from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal’s blatant foul on Antonio Barragan.

Fidel Chaves made no mistake when he stepped up, coolly converting his penalty into the bottom left corner of the net and the Costa Blanca side managed to hold on to claim a surprising point against the high-flyers.

The draw brought an end to Real’s five-game winning streak and means they’ve lost ground on their local rivals and league leaders Atletico, who are now two points clear with two games in hand.