Pop Up Yin Yoga and Gin on La Zenia Beach

ENJOY a relaxing Slow Yoga session on La Zenia beach ending with an Ocean Cleansing Ritual and an ice-cold gin courtesy of Pop Up Yoga Costa Blanca.

Let the gentle breeze caresses your skin as you move gently from one position to the next guided by your instructor Caroline before the Ocean Cleansing Ritual begins with your feet in the sea and connection to the world around you.

For the brave, you can take a dip (so bring your swimsuit and a towel) and let your cares float away with the waves before you chill out with your fellow yogi’s to enjoy a glass of Premium Mattiana Gin – a local, organic alcoholic beverage with a hint of apple – unique smooth flavour made naturally!

Booking for this wonderful event, which runs from 12 pm to 2 pm on January 10, 2021, and costs €10, is essential as there are limited places – contact Caroline on +34 722 742 644.

