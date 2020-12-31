MOTHERWELL Manager Stephen Robinson Resigns after a run of nine games without a win

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell is managerless today, December 31, after Stephen Robinson resigned, after stating he has taken the club as far as he could, coming off the back of a 0-2 home defeat on Wednesday against Kilmarnock left them in 10th position, just two points above bottom club Hamilton, with a run of nine matches without a win, and Keith Lasley, Robinson’s assistant, will now take charge for Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby with bottom club Hamilton.

Northern Irishman Robinson became Motherwell manager in March 2017 and in a statement issued he said, “I would like to thank everyone at Motherwell FC for their support throughout my time here, both as manager and assistant. We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals, and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here”.

He continued, “We cleared the club’s external debt through player sales, cup runs, and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward, and I’m sure that they will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there. My goal was always to leave the club in a healthier position. I believe the staff and I have done this. I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can”.