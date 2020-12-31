MOTHERWELL Manager Stephen Robinson Resigns after a run of nine games without a win
Scottish Premiership club Motherwell is managerless today, December 31, after Stephen Robinson resigned, after stating he has taken the club as far as he could, coming off the back of a 0-2 home defeat on Wednesday against Kilmarnock left them in 10th position, just two points above bottom club Hamilton, with a run of nine matches without a win, and Keith Lasley, Robinson’s assistant, will now take charge for Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby with bottom club Hamilton.
Jim McMahon, the Motherwell chairman said, “I thank Stephen for everything he has done for this club. Year after year, he delivered upon or exceeded the targets set for him”.
