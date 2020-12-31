More than 10 million children will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, UNICEF warns.

THE pandemic has deepened acute food insecurity in four countries and a region of Africa already under intense strain due to Covid-19 and conflict, leaving millions of children at risk of famine – and their futures in jeopardy, says the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“As we enter 2021, UNICEF is deeply concerned for the health and well-being of 10.4 million children suffering from acute malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, northeast Nigeria, the Central Sahel, South Sudan and Yemen.”

“Families that already faced difficulties to feed themselves are now on the brink of famine. We cannot allow them to be the forgotten victims of 2020,” urged UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, who has appealed for urgent action to provide access to nutrition, health, water and sanitation services for children and families.

To this end, UNICEF has appealed for more than €800 million to support child nutrition programs in countries affected by humanitarian crises during 2021.

