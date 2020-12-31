NATIONAL POLICE are investigating the deaths of a man, 37, and his wife, 28, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, although everything points to the man having stabbed her to death before taking his own life.

-- Advertisement --



It also appears that he did so in front of their children, aged eight and 10, in their home.

The Romanian couple was found after a neighbour heard screaming from inside their house.

The children have been taken into the care of social services while the National Police police forensic teams investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

So far this year, 43 women have been killed at the hands of their partners or former partners in Spain, and there are currently two cases under investigation as well as this one, which occurred in the final hours of 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man suspected of killing wife before committing suicide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.