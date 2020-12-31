Man arrested for endangering cyclists

A MAN, 45, was arrested by National Police for threatening a group of cyclists and placing a plank with nails in it on a public road in Valladolid to prevent them from passing.

The events took place when the cyclists were on the Camino del Inglés in Puente Duero and found two men putting the plank on the road, with the nails sticking up and the rest of it hidden in the ground. They complained about it, and one of the men, who has a criminal record, told them “I’m the owner of the property, we’re going to catch one of you, I don’t care if you kill yourselves, I’m still going to sleep well at night, you have to watch your necks”.

The police identified the man who made the threats and found that he had no right to stop the cyclists from travelling on that stretch of road. He was later arrested.

