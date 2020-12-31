Logistics group donates 10 tons of food to Spanish food bank

XPO Logistics, one of the world’s leading providers of transport and logistics solutions, has donated more than 10,000 kilos of food in the annual collection campaign of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL).

The company’s volunteers collected 10.3 tons (10,335 kilos) of food, the largest XPO collection for FESBAL to date, and more than double the amount collected in the previous 2018 campaign.

The food will be distributed to food banks across 23 Spanish Provinces and Miguel Fernández, general director of FESBAL, said: “The health crisis has made many people vulnerable to hunger and we are currently serving 1,800,000 people in need.

“In these difficult times of the pandemic, we appreciate the support of companies such as XPO Logistics, whose donations allow us to maintain stocks and avoid food shortages in our warehouses.”

