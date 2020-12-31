DON’T miss Green Covers’ 5th-anniversary tour feat: U2, Depeche Mode & The Cure which is heading to Alicante in January 2021.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, get yourself along to Room One (C/ Bronce, 8 San Vicente del Raspeig) in Alicante for a rocking night of retro music.

The 5th-anniversary tour takes the Green Covers tribute band to Barcelona, Alicante, Valencia, Madrid, Seville… among many other cities throughout the peninsula in which the Valencians will present their new tribute show to Placebo, along with their acclaimed tributes to Muse, Coldplay, U2, Depeche Mode and The Cure.

Doors open at 9.30 pm with advance tickets from www.eventbrite.com costing €15 and €20 from the ticket office. Hurry though because these headbanging tickets are going fast!

