FRENCH actor, director and filmmaker Robert Hossein dies on New Year’s Eve aged 93, leaving behind a legendary film, theatre and television career.

-- Advertisement --



An emblematic personality of French theatre and cinema of the 1960s, Robert Hossein most notably directed the 1982 adaptation of Les Misérables and appeared in Vice and Virtue, Le Casse, Les Uns et les Autres and Venus Beauty Institute.

His other roles include Michèle Mercier’s husband in the Angélique series, a gunfighter in the Spaghetti Western Cemetery Without Crosses (which he also directed and co-wrote), and a Catholic priest who falls in love with Claude Jade and becomes a communist in Forbidden Priests.

He has worked with the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood history such as Sophia Loren in the film Madame Sans-Gêne (1961) and Brigitte Bardot in Le Repos du guerrier (1962) and more recently with Sophie Marceau in 2007 in the film La Disparue de Deauville.

In his private life, Robert Hossein was married to Marina Vlady (from 1955–1959), to Caroline Eliacheff (from 1962 to 1964) and then to Candice Patou whom he married in 1976. He has four children.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Actor and Director Robert Hossein dies aged 93”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.