Ecologists call for extra surveillance at National Park amid “attacks” on the protected area

Ecologists in Axarquia are calling for extra surveillance at the region’s National Park amid “attacks” on the protected area.

THE Cabinet of Studies of Nature of Axarquia has resubmitted a new complaint to the regional government about the impact of the motor paragliding on the Natural Park of the Cliffs of Maro-Cerro Gordo.

The move follows a most recent incident on December 24, when two people were videoed paragliding between Cala Doncella and the Torre de la Caleta in the middle of the natural area.

The scene was recorded by three witnesses.

According to Gena-Ecologists in Action it is” one of the many attacks suffered by this protected natural area”, considered the most important in the Andalucian Mediterranean.

The park is included in the inventory of “Specially Protected Areas of Importance for the Mediterranean” in the Barcelona Convention (1976).

“Despite this, we have been denouncing almost monthly constant attacks that have intensified in recent years due to the lack of constant surveillance of the area,” said Gena.

“This summer, the list of complaints about poaching, trawling and underwater fishing has been joined by others about invasions and anchoring of recreational boats within the protected area, as well as the transit of jet skis that reached the very shore of some coves. ”

These are clearly prohibited practices in the Natural Resources Management Plan of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs Natural Area.

Gena is calling for more intense surveillance, pointing out these practices have a detrimental effect on the flora and fauna.

