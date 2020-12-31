Dogs found in squalid conditions surrounded by their own mess

THE Guardia Civil have rescued 22 dogs found in disgraceful conditions at a property in Madrid, surrounded by their own mess and the decomposing remains of seven other dogs.

According to a press release issued by the Guardia Civil, two people, aged 64 and 63, are under investigation for continued animal abuse for keeping the animals in such pitiful conditions on the property in Ambite de Tajuña, Madrid, with no hygiene, surrounded by their own excrement and urine, and with no treatment, vaccinations or documents.

Officers from the Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, Seprona, with staff from the Madrid Regional Council for the Environment and from Ambite town hall, went to inspect the property, where they found the 22 dogs, podencos (hounds), Labradors and Spanish Alano (known as Spanish bulldog) which were permanently locked in a room.

The officers found the decomposing remains of seven other dogs which had been thrown down a well and in an irrigation catch chamber.

The animals were suffering from dysplasia, leishmaniasis, diabetes and blindness, amongst other problems, and had numerous ticks, fleas and other parasites.

They have been handed over to the Madrid Regional shelter to be treated and allowed to recover.

The two people under investigation have criminal records for similar behaviour in other areas of Madrid.

