Disaster survival capsules to enter mainstream production

Disaster survival capsules are set to enter mainstream factory production in 2021 after a decade of testing and development in the US.

DESIGNED by aircraft engineers and “tested to extremes” the Survival Capsule is designed to protect families from tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes and cyclones.

Aerospace engineer and Survival Capsule founder Julian Sharpe came up with the idea in 2010 while reminiscing about the Indonesian Boxing Day tsunami while on a beach camping trip.

“After the Indonesian earthquake, the complete coverage by the media really brought it home to everybody. It made us realise that the dangers of tsunamis were very real,” he said.

The engineer assured years of “testing, analysis and correlation has taken place” to design a pod that could withstand a natural disaster, as well as sharp object penetration, heat exposure, blunt object impact, and rapid deceleration.

“The capsule also provides warmth, safety, and shelter during the initial post-disaster period before rescue crews and relief workers have arrived on the scene,” he added.

The capsule can be mounted inside or outside the home or business establishment and comes in various sizes ranging from two-person capacity all the way up to a ten-person capacity.

“The smaller capsules are suitable for private dwellings and family homes and the larger capsules are designed for municipal buildings, businesses, hospitals, airports, schools and general public safe havens.”

Next year, the Seattle-based company will move into mainstream production and use robotic manufacturing processes to make construction quicker and more efficient.

No price list has been disclosed, but 14 two-person capsules have already been sold.

