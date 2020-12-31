China Reports First Case Of Imported Coronavirus Mutation From The UK.

Chinese state media has reported that health officials have registered the first cases of the new virus variant that was first reported in the UK. A test and trace is presently underway to locate the exact origin of the new strain. UK travellers into Beijing were recently diagnosed as carrying the virus and it is thought that these people may have been carrying the new mutation.

China has also begun the mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market which sparked a fresh bout of coronavirus cases as the country reported 67 fresh new COVID-19 infections, including 42 in the capital. In a bid to stem the spread of the contagion, the authorities in Beijing have so far conducted the nucleic acid test on 29,386 people who had visited the Xinfadi wholesale market, said a spokesman for the Beijing Health Commission.

China has approved its first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine for general use, health regulators said Thursday, marking the addition of another vaccine in the global fight against a virus that is surging back in many places as winter sets in.

The two-dose vaccine from state-owned Sinopharm is the first approved for general use in China. The go-ahead comes shortly after the country launched a program to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday in February. It also comes one day after British regulators authorized AstraZeneca’s inexpensive and easy-to-handle vaccine.

