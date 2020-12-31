BRENDAN O’CARROLL Says Mrs Brown’s Boys Will Never Be Cancelled, after complaints about political correctness



Brendan O’Carroll the comic genius creator of the award-winning, hit BBC comedy show, Mrs Brown’s Boys, where he has dressed in drag as matriarch Agnes Brown, the show’s leading character, since the 1990s, has told The Irish Sun that he believes his show will never get cancelled even after recent claims that the show was not politically correct, in the wake of other top comedy shows like Little Britain being pulled from the TV after being deemed politically incorrect for using ‘blackface’.

Brendan said, “I don’t think Mrs Brown will be affected, and I often question myself, is Mrs Brown, me, a man, dressing up as a woman to play Mrs Brown, the same as blackface? And I decided no it’s not, because I’ve never played Mrs Brown as a man playing a woman like they do in films like Mrs Doubtfire. Agnes is a woman like Dame Edna. Overall, it’s very hard to draw the line in comedy. I suppose we all have a remote control, and the ability to buy or not buy a ticket”.

He continued, “I would never go out of my way to be racist or homophobic. I’m not that worried myself because I only write what I think is funny, and you hope that enough of an audience agrees with you”.

O’Carroll had signed a new six-year deal with the BBC only days before Mrs Brown’s Boys returned with a new special on Christmas Day, but only 3.8 million viewers tuned in to watch, the lowest figure in 10 years.

