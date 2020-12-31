Algeria Signs Contract For Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 Jab.

The Algerian government has signed a contract with the Russian government to supply the Sputnik V Covid-19 jab- mass vaccine roll-out is now set for January 2021.

“Algeria’s health minister has confirmed that a contract was signed… for the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus with a Russian laboratory,” said Communications Minister Ammar Belhimer. While Belhimer also suggested vaccine-related talks were ongoing with “other foreign parties,” he would not elaborate further.

Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid stated earlier in December that authorities were still weighing their options in regard to immunizations and that a “final decision” had not been made, pointing out that there are hundreds of research initiatives ongoing worldwide. He nonetheless pledged to select from “the most advanced vaccines” while vowing the jab would be provided “free of charge for all categories of the population.”

The administration of Sputnik V is slated to start sometime in the coming weeks, Belhimer said, consistent with the January deadline set by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune earlier this month.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had only returned to Algeria a few days ago and appeared on state television after a two-month absence in Germany, where he received a course of treatment for Covid-19. He is said to be recovering well.

