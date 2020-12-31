A change of plan in Mojacar

UNABLE to greet the Three Kings owing to health and safety regulations, Mojacar town hall instead welcomed their delegate, Santa Claus.

Although equally affected by the many restrictions, Santa Claus fulfilled his mission by delivering gifts and toys to the local children in their classrooms in the Bartoleme Flores school and the Garabatos Nursery.

The event took place on the last day of term in small groups to avoid crowds and ensure social distancing.

Each year Mojacar town hall writes on behalf of the town’s youngsters but in 2020, as Santa’s work was cut out for him, he was helped by his team of elves with 60 gifts for the nursery and 400 for the older children.

Ordinarily the presents would have been delivered at the Centro de Usos Multiples after a street parade and following an official reception for the Three Wise Men and their entourage by Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano and team.

This year was very different but Santa Claus carried out his role to perfection and despite the restrictions there was no lack of excitement, surprises or the magic of these special days, even in this difficult year.

