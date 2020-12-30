US Office Star Has Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

STAR of hit comedy the US Office has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Actress Angela Kinsey, 49, who starred in the US Office has revealed that she is the fourth member of her family to test positive for Covid-19, while her mother remains in hospital battling the virus. Angela previously revealed to fans that her husband, Joshua Snyder and their three children had tested positive.

‘I started not feeling well and went to get retested. I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it,’ the star wrote on social media.

The actress, who played Angela Martin in The Office, said that she had been very careful and had quarantined when she found out her family had the virus.

Angela added: ‘We’ll be having a masked Covid Christmas over here. Stay safe y’all! Sending you my love. (And, I am double masking when I am around my family. This cloth mask and an N95 over it but it’s hard to breathe. I just figured y’all might be curious how I’m navigating getting through my house.) Also, 2020 can kiss my a**.’

