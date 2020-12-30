TIER 2 Pub Closes Due To Abuse From Not Allowing Tier 3+4 Customers, in Cornwall



The King Arthur’s Arms Inn, a Tier 2 pub in Tintagel, Cornwall has temporarily closed its doors, after receiving too much abusive behavior from customers coming into the area from Tier 3 and 4 but being refused entry to the pub, as they are not allowed in under the current Covid-19 rules.

Pubs in Cornwall, and Tier 2, are allowed to stay open, and serve alcohol, as long as they are serving a ‘substantial meal’, and the owners of the pub said they are upset at an “army of silent coronavirus carriers who could put our village at peril”.

The pub issued a statement saying, “We are now closed for the near future, but, we will be keeping this action under review. This decision is due in a large part due to some visitors from tiers 3 and 4 postcodes failing to adhere to the stay at home guidance and are when they are denied entry, actively making life unpleasant for our staff who have been diligently maintaining our strict Covid-19 precautions”.

The pub boss added, “To those who have ignored the Government rules/advice and have actually found accommodation in our area, we can but hope that you are not part of the army of silent coronavirus carriers that do not have the symptoms so by your very presence put our village at peril”.

