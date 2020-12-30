TIER 2 Restaurant Customer Fined £200 For Breaking Covid Rules after a police check the restaurant’s diners addresses



A male diner at the Belle Vue restaurant, on the seafront in Filey, North Yorkshire, was handed a £200 fixed penalty fine for breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, by police officers who entered the premises to check the diners’ addresses.

A post on the Belle Vue Facebook page said, “Important, we don’t want you getting a £200 fine. Last night we had a routine police check where everyone’s address was checked, and who they were sitting with. It resulted in one gentleman receiving a fixed £200 penalty. Do not come if you are in Tier 3 or 4. Do not sit with someone who is not registered at the same address as you. The police are doing checks and you will get fined”.

Coronavirus rules state that Tier 2 residents can only dine in a restaurant with people living in the same household, and can not be joined by residents of Tier 4, who are not allowed to travel outside their regions, while Tier 3 residents are being advised to only travel when necessary.

North Yorkshire Police’s Superintendent Mike Walker said, “Throughout the pandemic, we have been very clear about our approach. We have stated our teams would be patrolling, speaking to the public, and encouraging them to adhere to the rules. Where we encounter people who refuse to adhere to the regulations and believe their pint is more important than someone’s life, we will use our enforcement powers.”

He continued, “People very clearly know and understand the risks, they know that this virus is deadly, they will know about the identification of a new strain and know the serious steps the Government has taken in the South East, so there really is no excuse for acting so irresponsibly. We remain undeterred from our objective to keep the people of North Yorkshire safe”.

