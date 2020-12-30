IT has been said over the years that students at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS)) hold generally anti-Semitic views and there was even a vote in 2017 by the Students Union confirming equality for Jewish students.

This has simmered for some time and the latest accusation concerns a Canadian student Noah Lewis who left the College after accusing it of endemic anti-Semitism and after turning down an offer of £500 (€550) compensation, he has finally received a refund of his entire fees of £15,000 (€16,500).

-- Advertisement --



Although there has been no official comment from SOAS, the website of the Middle Eastern Monitor (MENO) has pointed out that Lewis has a history of denying or denigrating the rightful existence of Palestine and Tweeted a map of imaginary lands such as Narnia and Middle Earth and included Palestine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rumblings of anti-Semitism re-emerge at London’s SOAS”.