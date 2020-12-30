More police

POLITICAL parties in the Balearic Government are asking the ruling party to contact Central Government for permission to employ more Local Police across the Balearics and stop the current practice of moving some officers to cover administrative duties.

Captains arrested

OFFICERS of the National Police have arrested two Algerian men, who they believe were considered ‘captains’ of a migrant boat (due to their knowledge of the sea) which arrived in Mallorca on December 14 carrying 18 people.

Lights out

THE Balearic Government has asked that all public Christmas lights across the Island should be switched off by local Councils at 8pm each evening to ensure that there is no encouragement for families to leave their homes to view them.

Party alert

WORRIED about the likelihood of revellers ignoring curfew instructions, officers from both the Guardia Civil and National Police have been tasked with scanning social media in order to try to spot any New Year’s Eve parties planned.

ERTE

THE mandatory closure of large shopping centres over two weekends and public holidays means that some establishments, faced with significant financial shortfall may consider placing some of their staff on furlough (ERTE).

Suspended sentence

AN 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to the stabbing of a petrol station employee in Calvia who refused to hand over the takings from the till and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment suspended and payment of €5,000 compensation.

