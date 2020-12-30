Police prevent suicide of girl who published her intentions on TikTok

NATIONAL POLICE prevented the suicide of a Belgian girl living in Alicante province after being notified of her intentions to take her own life by the Greek police.

The police report that the girl had expressed her intention to commit suicide on social network TikTok, and it had been reported to the Greek Cybercrime Division.

After investigating, they discovered that the girl was in Spain and alerted the International Cooperation Division of the National Police via Interpol.

Thanks to this international cooperation, the officers in Alicante were able to locate the girl and check on her at her address near Benidorm.

They discovered that she had cut marks to her wrists and with her parents’ consent, she was taken to hospital for evaluation and treatment.

