PENSIONER in his 80s found murdered in his Essex home

Police in Essex have launched a manhunt after a man in his 80s was found dead in his home in the affluent area of Aldhma near Colchester in Essex on Tuesday, December 29. Emergency services rushed to the property in Halstead Road shortly after 1pm and the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

-- Advertisement --



Locals have been left reeling after the brutal murder in their quiet town. ‘I was walking past there at about 2pm today, loads of police including one in full hazard gear. At least four police vehicles so I knew it wasn’t something minor,’ one villager wrote.

Detectives have now launched a murder enquiry and are searching for the perpetrator.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pensioner Murdered In His Essex Home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.