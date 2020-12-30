Over 190k Ceiling Fans Recalled in US Due to Blade Danger

OVER 190 thousand ceiling fans have been recalled by a US retailer after reports of people being struck and wounded by blades falling off.

Over 190,000 ceiling fans sold by US retail giant Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were between April and October this year at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the US and 8,800 were sold in Canada, costing about $150 (€122).

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission received 47 reports of the blades coming off the fans, two reports of people being hit by them, and four reports of the blades causing damage to property.

Owners of the fans have been warned to stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that are not secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.

King of Fans, which produces the ceiling fans, posted a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan. The company said it would replace any of the faulty ceiling fans free of charge.

