AFTER receiving a staggering bonus of £1 billion (€1.1 billion) and promising to pay his £750,000 (€825,000) annual salary to charity, Matt Moulding, the brain behind the UK Hut Group has gone on the acquisition trail.

They have purchased online skincare firm Dermstore from US retailer Target for £259 million (€285 million) and then added UK nutrition product suppliers Claremont Ingredients and David Berryman for a further £59.5 million (€65.5 million).

-- Advertisement --



Only floating on the UK Stock Market in September of this year, the online beauty products company has seen share prices grow by 50 per cent since launch.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Online beauty store expands after buying US manufacturer”.