Iran Will Compensate Families Ukraine Plane Crash Victims $150k

IRAN has announced that they will compensate the families of the 176 passengers killed when a missile struck their Ukrainian plane in Tehran airport.

In January, 176 passengers on the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 lost their lives when their plane was struck by a missile moment after departing Iman Khomeini airport in Iran’s capital Tehran.

Iran has now agreed to pay the families of each victim, who were mainly Canadian nationals of Iranian descent, $150,000 (€121,994.25) in compensation after admitting the state’s responsibility for the disaster.

Initially denying blame for the tragic incident, Iran has since admitted that a missile was fired by accident at the aircraft. The international community has called for further investigation into those responsible for the tragedy.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the country’s Civil Aviation Organization was responsible for the technical issues that caused the missile to be dispatched according to the Anadolu agency.

In October, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand said Iran was pursuing the matter with authorities in Ukraine and assured that those found guilty would be punished.

