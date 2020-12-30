Four Calpe heroes

FOUR Calpe policemen are in line for official recognition after saving a local woman’s life.

Oscar Cazaña Serra, Ben Wilkinson, Francisco Perles Molines y Juan Carlos Roma Martinez were sent out after the emergency services received an alert that a woman had collapsed in Calle La Pinta.

The four Policia Local officers immediately began to perform CPR on the unconscious woman and continued for 18 minutes until an ambulance and medics arrived.

She taken first to Calpe’s health centre where she was stabilised and then transferred to Denia hospital. Doctors later said that rapid action by Cazaña, Wilkinson, Perles and Roma was “fundamental” in saving her life.

“You do a job that makes us all proud and we are very grateful for your work, especially in a year as difficult as this where you have given it your all,” said Calpe mayor Ana Sala when she met the four officers.

Sala was accompanied by Calpe’s Public Safety councillor Domingo Sanchez, who announced that the town hall has approached the regional government, asking for the Generalitat to give the officers the recognition they deserved.

