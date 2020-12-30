Four arrested for killing Chinese shop owner

FOUR people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of a Chinese shop owner in Madrid in October 2019.

The detainees are all Spanish nationals and have records for similar crimes.

The National Police have reported that at the time of the crime, the youngest of them was 17 and the oldest was 24.

The victim, 69, was stabbed to death in his food shop in Madrid when he resisted a hold-up.

Before leaving him for dead, the four young men stole money and other items from the shop.

Two were arrested on December 18, one on December 19 and the fourth on December 23.

The detainee who was under 18 at the time of the robbery appeared in Minors’ Court in Madrid and was interned in a centre for minors. The others have been remanded in prison accused of manslaughter and violent robbery.

The attack took place at around 11pm and when the police arrived on the scene, there was nothing they could do to help the man and paramedics pronounced him dead.

His wife, who witnessed the events, had to be treated for an anxiety attack.

