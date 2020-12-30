Cheltenham: New Year’s Day Horse Racing Meeting Has Been Abandoned

CHELTENHAM’S New Year’s Day horse racing meeting, which had seven races scheduled, has been abandoned due to heavy rain.

Course clerk Simon Claisse carried out an inspection on Wednesday, December 30 at around 8.30 am after snow also hit the track and decided to make the early decision to call off the famous racing fixture, which was set hold the grand finale of the bookmaker’s Millionaire Chase competition.

A tweet from Cheltenham Racecourse read: “New Year’s Day Racing abandoned.

“Following 85mm of rainfall since last Wednesday, there are areas of waterlogged ground across the width of the course and it is therefore not raceable.”

Fans and punters took to Twitter to share their sadness at the event being called off, with one user recalling the fixture with fondness: “Been going over to Cheltenham for past 4 years, before that taking the yearly week off in the pub with my Dad, brother & uncles, & before that watching it at home because too young to go to the pub.”

After the world endured such a tough 2020, another user shared their frustration, tweeting “2021 off to a great start”, followed by a sad face emoji.

