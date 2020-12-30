Breaking News: Explosions and gunfire heard at Yemen’s Aden Airport as a plane carrying new Government Cabinet members lands.

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden’s airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, December 30.

A tweet from Somali Guardian shows the moment three massive explosions and gunfire were heard inside a terminal in Aden’s International Airport shortly after the plane carrying Yemen’s new government landed at the airport.

#BREAKING: Video shows the moment 3 massive explosions and gunfire have been heard inside a terminal in Aden’s International Airport shortly after plane carrying #Yemen’s new government landed at the airport. Multiple fatalities and injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/tIEg0zu4Mj — Somaliguardian (@SomaliGuardian) December 30, 2020



Drones were heard flying before the explosions at the airport, reported Sky News, citing sources.

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city’s presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

According to an Al Arabiya reporter, the mortar shell attack on the airport caused multiple fatalities and wounded several people.

The reporter added that initial reports indicate that Yemeni government ministers have not been harmed in the attack.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you as soon as we have more information.

