Andalucía registers the highest number of coronavirus positives in one day

The Community of Andalucia has registered 1,414 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, December 30, the highest figure for the entire month of December according to the Ministry of Health and close to double the figure for the previous day. The data also shows that 17 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded.

-- Advertisement --



Moreover, the cumulative incidence rate in Andalucía has increased by 0.6 points in the last two weeks to 134, a number only beaten by the province of Jaén, with 200.

Throughout the community, Sevilla registered the highest number of new infections, followed by Cádiz and then Malaga. Regarding deaths, Córdoba and Granada have the worst figure on Wednesday with 5 fatalities.

On a positive note, the number of patients hospitalised has fallen to 1,022 after three consecutive days of increases. On Wednesday, 214 people are in the Intensive Care Unit, ten fewer than the previous day.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía Registers Highest Number Of Positives In One Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.