A £6.7 medical research fund to help beat Covid and other deadly diseases has been launched in London.

BARTS Life Sciences – a partnership between Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London – has been awarded the windfall by Barts Charity to research new ways to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases.

The diseases that will be studied include Covid-19, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Barts Health is one of the largest NHS Trusts in the UK, caring for around 2.5 million patients in one of the most diverse and disadvantaged areas of the UK.

“This new multi-million-pound award will enable Barts Life Sciences to make better use of the information collected during the course of a person’s NHS care – a currently untapped and underused source of data – which will be used for the benefit of patients and the wider population,” said Marts Health NHS Trust.

Claude Chelala, Professor of Bioinformatics at Queen Mary University of London, added: “We are bringing together GPs, surgeons, data and computer scientists and – at the heart of it all – patients, without whom work like this would not be possible.

“Working together, we will unlock the potential of this patient data and create meaningful information which can be used to transform the way, and speed at which, we find new treatments and prevent future health problems.”

Researchers at Queen Mary have already been studying Covid-19 data to explain why east London has some of the highest cases and death rates in the UK and to discover why ethnic groups are more prone.

