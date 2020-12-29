US Death Row Inmate Who Survived Execution Dies in Prison

AN AMERICAN death row inmate who famously survived an attempted lethal injection execution in 2009 has died of possible Covid-19 complication in prison.

Romell Broom, a 64-year old who was sentenced to death 36 years ago, survived an attempted execution in September 2009. After two hours of trying to find a suitable vein to administer a lethal injection, executioners in Ohio abandoned their attempts to end his life.

Now the rapist-killer has died of possible Covid complications, with Ohio prison authorities adding him to the “Covid probable” list of inmates whose deaths may be connected to the coronavirus.

Broom was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Cleveland teenager Tryna Middleton in 1984. He snatched the 14-year old off a suburban street as she walked home from a school football game with friends, and brutally killed her.

In 2015 Broom attempted to assist executioners in finding a vein during a second attempt to end his life. He was reportedly distressed and upset when the planned execution could not take place. His attorneys had appealed against a second attempt on his life, due to the pain and distress he’d experienced during the 2009 failed effort.

