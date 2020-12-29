US and Russian Agencies Take Down Drug Gang in Rare Collaboration

A MULTIMILLION euro drug smuggling gang has been busted in a rare collaboration between US and Russian law enforcement agencies.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) worked alongside the US Justice Department’s Section for Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (NDDS) to dismantle a sophisticated gang smuggling millions of euro worth of cocaine into Europe from Latin America.

Video footage released by the FSB shows gang members being hauled from their cars by plainclothes officers, alongside images of the large haul of drugs seized by officers. A raid at a Moscow stash house used by the criminal network yielded 330 kilograms of high-quality cocaine that the gang had trafficked from South America.

The FSB said that the bust followed a “months-long multi-stage international collaboration” they’d carried out alongside their US counterparts. This successful operation marks a rare cooperation between US and Russian authorities, as diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow remain strained.

Russian gangs are known to play a large role in Europe’s lucrative drugs industry, with their ruthless influence felt from the red light district of Amsterdam to the sun-soaked resorts of Spain’s Costa del Sol.

