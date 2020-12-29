Toys for children most in need in Torrox

Toys have been handed to Torrox Council collected by the Royal Spanish Handball Federation and Torrox Beach Handballs teams to distribute to the neediest children in the town.

The toys for children of all ages were donated and collected by the federation and the teams themselves to give something back to the community.

2021 will be a busy year in Torrox in term of sport.

In June, the town will host the European Beach final Handball Tour in which 15 nationalities will take part.

