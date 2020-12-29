Toys for children most in need in Torrox

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Toys for children most in need in Torrox
CREDIT: Diputacion de Malaga

Toys have been handed to Torrox Council collected by the Royal Spanish Handball Federation and Torrox Beach Handballs teams to distribute to the neediest children in the town.

The toys for children of all ages were donated and collected by the federation and the teams themselves to give something back to the community.

2021 will be a busy year in Torrox in term of sport.

In June, the town will host the European Beach final Handball Tour in which 15 nationalities will take part.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

