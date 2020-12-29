STAY AT HOME Says Gibraltar MP

New years eve must not be used as an excuse to go out and say ‘adios’ to 2020.

MP Marlene Haasan Nahon has made a direct statement on her Twitter and pleaded with Gibraltarians to stay home.

The virus does not have a break on new years eve, and the need to flatten the curve of the pandemic in Gibraltar is highest now.

The MP Reminded everyone numbers were rocketing and that new years eve should not be an opportunity to party.

These comments made today Tuesday, December 29 echo somewhat the opinions of Together-Gibraltar who claim that the ease in restrictions for new years eve is irresponsible and completely sends the wrong message to the community.

Gibraltarians are reminded while there is an ease in restrictions and curfew for one night, the safest thing to do would be to stay at home in your own bubble and keep yourself and others safe.

