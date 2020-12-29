AFTER extending the lower speed limit to most of Palma, the City Council is now planning to introduce parking fees in areas where parking was generally free of charge.

There will be three new ORA areas established later in 2021 (pushed back from the start of the year due to the pandemic) and although no new staff will be employed, the introduction of these new zones are likely to cost €3 million.

Simply, every one of the 400 existing and new ticket machines will have to be adapted so that they can communicate with 10 cars which will patrol the areas reading number plates via infra-red.

In addition, the Council intends to purchase 14 electric bikes so that employees can also patrol the streets to check parking payment has been made and to issue fines where necessary.

It is reported that that costs and time limits will vary and it is planned that the three zones and their charges will be;

Zone 1 runs from the Avingudes towards the port up to the beginning of the Areas of Restricted Circulation, or Acire in the old town and costs 85 cents for 30 minutes with a two-hour limit.

Zone 2 runs from the Avingudes towards the outskirts of the city and costs 65 cents for 30 minutes with a two-hour limit.

Zone 3 is Mercat Pere Garau and will cost 35 cents for 30 minutes with a three-hour limit.

