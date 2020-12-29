More Big Steps Towards Immunity

Fifteen (15) per cent of Andalusians will have a degree of antibodies by April councillor Elias Bendodo has claimed.

The councillor says that all health workers and residents, including people over 80 years old in the autonomous community will be vaccinated before the end of April.

This statement comes as the vaccine arrives in mass in the Andalucia and also all of Spain.

In the next twelve (12) weeks its claimed over 850,000 doses of the vaccine will reach Andalucia, making for a hopefully brighter future in the knowledge that up to 15 per cent of the whole region will be protected soon, a step forward all would agree.

The minister for the Presidency of the Junta De Andalucia said this statement was in line with Prime minister Sanchez’s recent address where He claimed “very soon there would be more people vaccinated in Spain than those who actually had COVID.

Also, the Minister for health Salvador Illa said he was convinced the end of the pandemic could occur at the close of summer 2021.

