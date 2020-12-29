Malaga’s ‘Tall’ Kings in place

The Three Kings have been installed in the centre of Malaga and are bigger than ever.

The Three Kings statues almost 5 (five) metres high have been put in place in the historic centre of Malaga.

They are situated on Calle Alcazabilla , Plaza de Felix Saenz and Calle compania .

The three figures traditional at this time of year are always an attraction and will help bring more people to an area whose trade has been hit hard by the pandemic.

There are special poster’s next to the figures that have a QR code on them, which when downloaded, can give access to all the information needed to enjoy the event and find out more about these 3 famous kings.

Malaga local council officials hope this will renew the historic centre’s interest and bring much-needed visitor traffic to the city’s heart.

The figures are viewable from today, and all COVID restrictions are in place to keep the area safe.

