Madrid Metro Madness As Man Threatens Commuters with Knife

MADRID’s Policia Municipal have arrested a man who caused commuter panic when he threatened passengers and workers with a knife at a Metro station.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 PM on the 22nd of December, with details only reaching the local media a week later. Commuters at Madrid’s Puerto del Toledo Metro station, located in the south of the city centre, shouted “run, run, there’s a man with a knife!” as they tried to flee the scene.

A man reportedly suffering from mental health problems wielded an 11cm blade at panicked passengers and workers, who called the police. The “very upset” man took refuge in a room of the station, and officers had to use force to restrain him.

Nobody was injured in the incident though many passengers were left shaken after their frightening ordeal. The Madrid Metro system is one of Europe’s busiest public transport networks, carrying over 650 million journeys a year between 302 stations across 13 lines. Police are not treating the crime as a terrorism-related incident.