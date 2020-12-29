GALICIAN Government Not Happy With Brexit Fishing Deal, saying they stand to lose millions in revenue from fishing

The regional government in Galicia, Northern Spain, has voiced its disapproval to the new Brexit fishing deal struck between the EU and the UK, saying their regional fishing industry stands to incur huge losses of as much as €190million (£172million), with a government spokesman saying it is “extremely negative for Galicia”.

During Brexit negotiations, the President of the Galician government, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, had reportedly warned policymakers in Madrid, to avoid making the same mistakes that had been made in the 1980s, when Spain joined the EU and the Galician fishing industry had been used as a bargaining chip to facilitate Spain’s entry, resulting in big losses at the time for the Galician economy.

In 2018, when Brexit talks were underway, and Galicia had raised the point about their fishing industry, Luis Planas, Spain’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, had tried to calm the situation by saying that fishing would remain a key issue for the nation in Brexit negotiations, with Planas quoted as saying the Spanish Parliament would react to “any negotiations outcome”, but assured Galicia it would not be affected.

Only last month, the Galician government had said they “always planned and expected” any potential deal would involve a “status quo” situation, with “access of the EU fleet to British waters, compensated by UK goods entering the common market free of tariffs and quotas”, and now this latest outburst by Galicia could send more shockwaves through Brussels.

