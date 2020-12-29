Four Young People Arrested In Murcia On Drug Trafficking Charges

FOUR young people have been arrested in Murcia on drug trafficking charges after police stopped an offending car yesterday afternoon (December 28).

A traffic offence on c/ Antonete Gálvez on Monday led the GESC (Special Group for Citizen Security) patrol to stop an offending driver at Avenida de La Fama.

After stopping the car, police checked the vehicle, noting that it was occupied by four people, and when they began to check the identity of all of them, officers observed that they became very uneasy.

The woman in the co-drivers seat tried to hide a handbag that she was carrying, so officers seized it and confirmed that it contained 13,800 euros, 7,000 Colombian pesos and 500 Venezuelan bolivars, without being able to clearly indicate its origin.

In a subsequent search, a plastic wrap containing a large amount of a white rock-like substance, apparently cocaine, was found inside the vehicle, along with 7 mobile phones, several flash-drives and microSD cards.

The occupants of the car were also not complying with COVID regulations (not wearing masks and excess vehicle occupation by non-residents), however, they were in more serious trouble after police also found them to be in possession of a weapon (a blunt object) and marijuana.

They were all arrested for an alleged crime against public health, for possession of a high amount of the aforementioned cocaine, which was adjudged to have been intended for illegal trafficking.

The detainees, who were taken to police stations to be investigated, were: two Spaniards, male and female, aged 30 and 18, respectively, and two Colombians, male and female, aged 22 and 20.

