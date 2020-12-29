Footballer Maxi Pereira found dead

URUGUAYAN football player Maximiliano Pereira, 27, has been found dead at the Salto del Penitente waterfall in the Minas area of Uruguay.

The player, from Central Español, was found dead after disappearing on Saturday, December 26.

According to a family friend, the footballer “slipped on some rocks, fell, and was washed away by the water.” He was unable to get out of the lake. Firemen attempted to rescue him, but could not find his body. National Navy divers were brought in and found the dead body of footballer Maxi Pereira in the water the following morning.

His wife is three months pregnant, Clarin newspaper reports.

He had played as a central defender and midfielder. He had made his professional debut in Cerro and later played for Miramar Misiones, Racing, Sport Boys of Bolivia, Deportivo Santin of Paraguay, Liverpool Uruguay and Central Español Uruguay, the team where he played last season in the Second Division of Uruguayan football.

At the beginning of 2020, Pereira played for Liverpool Futbol Club (Uruguay) winning the Uruguayan Super Cup.

El Salto del Penitente is a location popular with tourists which is near the city of Minas. It has a 60-metre waterfall that flows into the lagoon of the same name.

