Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Are Now Proud Parents

EMMA Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are now proud first-time parents after the birth of their child was revealed by US media outlet TMZ.

According to news magazine TMZ, the couple, who have been together since 2019, have welcomed a baby boy into the world and have apparently already settled on a name.

Actress Emma Roberts (29), made famous playing Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous and currently starring in American Horror Story and her partner American actor, model and singer Garrett Hedlund (36) have decided to call their son Rhodes.

Both the new mum and her baby are said to be doing well after the birth in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 27.

Roberts officially announced her pregnancy via Instagram at the end of August. In the post, she had already revealed that it was a boy.

“Me … and my two darlings …”, the niece of Hollywood star Julia Roberts (53, “Erin Brockovich”) wrote with two blue hearts to a few photos of herself and her partner, in which her baby bump was clearly visible.

