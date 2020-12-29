Eight arrested for illegal broadcasting

NATIONAL POLICE dismantled a criminal group dedicated to the illegal broadcasting of audiovisual content throughout Spain via the IPTV system.

Eight people were arrested for their alleged involvement with the organisation that managed the administration and illegal distribution of the signal to at least 15,000 users throughout Spain. They did so through groups on social networks which have since been closed.

Four bank accounts with more than €145,000 have been embargoed and blocked, as have two IPTV administration panels for broadcasting audiovisual content.

In the first phase of the operation, six people were arrested and five properties were searched in the provinces of Cordoba, Malaga, Valencia and Zamora. They had obtained €160,000 in benefits from illegally broadcasting the signal, which was cut off.

It was then discovered that the detainees made payments to a third party, who turned out to be the provider of a large number of the M3U lines used. He usurped the identities of others to open online bank accounts in order to receive and divert the profits obtained. He was located and arrested.

Two more people were arrested by the National Police in Murcia and a third is being investigated for his alleged participation in the events.

