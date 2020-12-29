THE next beach clean-up organised by the Mi Moana Group will take place on Saturday January 16 from noon until 4pm at Max Beach on the Mijas Costa.

This is a special event as there will be a sponsored swim to raise funds for the Collective Calling charity, diving with friend of Mi Moana, Nic to clear some of the rubbish in the waters plus a yoga session at Max Beach itself.

This beach event is being organised in collaboration with the Mijas Council, Collective Calling, Diving with Nic, Senge Dorje Yoga and Ecocean-Green Solution.

For more information about the sponsored swim please contact Collective Calling on 612 553 518, for diving contact Diving with Nic on 697 141 759 or for yoga call Senge on 686 700 702

When the environmental and humanitarian sectors collaborate, it is the perfect storm for positive impact!

If you don’t want to swim or dive, just come along to support those who are and pick up some rubbish, but expect to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

