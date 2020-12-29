Its time to check for hidden treasure amongst vases crockery etc. because there could be a record-breaking item in the ‘attic’.

A vase that had previously been valued by an auction house for around £450.00 has now been sold for a record sum at Sheppards of County Laois in Ireland.

The double dragon handled white vase started with a guide price of £450 but soon rose as Taiwanese interest grew in the auction room.

Soon after, when the bidding had stopped, it had cost the lucky bidder 1,362,906 million pounds.

Auctioneer Phillip Sheppard said he knew it was an important piece, and that while Chinese ware brought much interest and often huge bids, this was a phenomenal sale.

The amount represents what the buyer paid after fees and tax.

The Vase had been in a private collection in Ireland since 1938.

Markings on the vase date it to 1722 to 1735 approximately, and it is of the Yongzheng Emporer’s period.

This sale is believed to continue the trend for Asian bidders to buy back their heritage after being imported to the UK around 100 years earlier.

A spokesman for the auctioneers remarked that neither Derek nor Rodney trotter had anything to do with the sale.

