BURNLEY FC Takeover By ALK Capital Due In 48 Hours after the deal is agreed in principle

Premiership club, Burnley FC, is on the verge of a takeover by the American firm ALK Capital, with the deal reportedly set to be closed in the next 48 hours, after a long-drawn-out six month period of negotiations between the two parties, and the club is hoping that Alan Pace, ALK Capital’s managing director will attend tonight’s (Tuesday) match at Turf Moor with Sheffield United.

Pace has reportedly passed the Owners’ and Directors’ Test that is required under Premier League rules, and it looks like in January he can start to take control of things.

The deal will bring much needed investment for manager Sean Dyche, who has struggled to reinforce his team for many seasons now, but with the takeover imminent, then Dyche can look forward to dipping his hands into the january transfer window hopefully.

Earlier in December, a deal fell through between Burnley and a consortium led by lawyer Chris Farnell and Mohamed El Kashashy, an Egyptian businessman.

