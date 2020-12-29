Powerful 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Croatia

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit central Croatia.

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as the powerful earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 17 miles (46km) southeast of Zagreb.

Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings. The same area was struck by a slightly weaker 5.2 quake on Monday, Dec. 28. Buildings collapsed in the town of Petrinja, some 37 miles (60km) from Zagreb.

The Croatian Red Cross said it was responding to a “very serious” situation in Petrinja following the earthquake. Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at Imperial College in London, tweeted: “We can probably expect quite a strong shaking and hence some damage to buildings from this earthquake.”

